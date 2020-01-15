WaltonTribune.com

Piedmont Walton Hospital Helping those at high risk for lung cancer

CT scan can help find disease

Dr. Steven S. Scott is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and a member of Piedmont Clinic. He is a graduate of the Emory University School of Medicine.

Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:00 am

Helping those at high risk for lung cancer

MONROE, Ga. — Piedmont Walton Hospital now offers a lung screening program for patients who meet a criteria and are deemed “high risk” for lung cancer, which makes them eligible to participate. The program uses a low-dose CT, or computed tomography, scan of the chest to detect the disease.

One of those criterion is “pack years,” which are defined as the number of packs per day a person has smoked multiplied by the number of years that person has smoked.

“Those who are at high risk include people ages 55 to 77 who have at least a 30-pack-year history of smoking, who are current smokers or who quit within the past 15 years,” said Chasica Bankston, lung navigator for Piedmont Healthcare. “It’s important to focus on high-risk patients because lung cancer tends to be non-symptomatic in its early stages and it is the second-leading cause of death behind heart disease. Our goal is to catch problems early. Lung screenings require an order from your physician, who will also help you determine if you are considered high-risk and qualify for a lung screening.”

Smoking is not the only risk factor for lung cancer, but it is the biggest risk factor for the disease. Other known risk factors for lung cancer are contact with radon, asbestos or other cancer-causing agents such as radioactive materials or inhaled chemicals or minerals, family history of lung cancer, diagnoses of certain other cancers and/or lung disease and contact with secondhand smoke. These other factors alone do not make a person at “high risk” for lung cancer.

Those who qualify for the screening, which is covered by Medicare and most insurance with no co-pay or deductible, should have a low dose CT screening annually. If the screening detects anything suspicious, a multidisciplinary team from the hospital, involving oncologists, pulmonologists, radiologists, a thoracic surgeon and the nurse navigator, review the findings and create a plan with the primary or ordering physician.

“The team meets weekly for a lung nodule conference to discuss findings of nodules 6 millimeters or larger and establish a plan for the care of our patients,” Dr. Steven Scott, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, said. “Our goal is to make sure we diagnose lung cancer early, which can greatly improve our patient’s chance of a cure. At the same time, we want to provide appropriate management of potentially benign findings to prevent unnecessary testing or anxiety. The multidisciplinary approach we take is key to making the right decisions for patients at risk for lung cancer.”

If cancer is detected, the nurse navigator steps in to guide the patient and his or her family through the process.

Dr. Scott urges those who meet the criteria for the lung screening to be proactive with their health and have the screening done. The earlier an abnormality or cancer can be detected, the better the outcome can be for a patient. A national lung screening trial found that annual screening with the use of low-dose CT, which is used to find nodules in the lungs, reduces mortality from lung cancer by 20% when compared to annual screening with chest X-ray. As with many diseases, early detection of lung cancer is key to successful treatment.

To learn more, visit piedmont.org/lung or call 706-475-5982 for more information.

Posted on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

