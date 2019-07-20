WaltonTribune.com

Mayor calls on potential opponent to resign seat

Posted: Saturday, July 20, 2019 12:00 am

Social Circle Mayor Hal Dally asked City Councilman David Keener to resign his post at Tuesday night’s meeting in preparation for a possible race for the mayor’s seat in November.

Keener did not resign, and also said after the meeting he hadn’t made up his mind about running for mayor.

But Dally is convinced Keener will run, and said Keener’s resignation on Tuesday could have saved the city money. It would mean the race for Keener’s then-empty seat could be on the ballot in November, rather than waiting until the next March to have a special election for Keener’s seat.

Not everyone agreed.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to ask another member to resign,” Councilman Tyson Jackson said.

Dally’s argument was a special election would cost $4,800, but the cost could be avoided if Keener resigned before qualifying, which runs from Aug. 19-24.

Keener stayed mum during the meeting, but disputed Dally’s figure after the meeting.

Dally has been mayor since winning the seat in 2011. Keener declared his candidacy in that race but later withdrew.  Dally won again in 2015 in an uncontested race, and declared his candidacy for another four years in April. 

Email: andrew.kenneson@waltontribune.com

