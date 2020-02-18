LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers are looking for local singers to perform the national anthem before ballgames in 2020.

The team, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, is taking digital submissions of a cappella performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner" from singers or vocal groups (five or fewer members).

Recordings — either audio or video — must be sent to stripersinfo@braves.com by March 2.

Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less) and clarity. Top candidates will be invited to Coolray Field for in-person auditions on March 14. The team said no walk-ups will be admitted to the auditions.

The team's 2020 home opener will be April 16 against the Norfolk Tides. Gwinnett won the International League South Division championship last summer.