LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers are looking for local singers to perform the national anthem before ballgames in 2020.
The team, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, is taking digital submissions of a cappella performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner" from singers or vocal groups (five or fewer members).
Recordings — either audio or video — must be sent to stripersinfo@braves.com by March 2.
Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less) and clarity. Top candidates will be invited to Coolray Field for in-person auditions on March 14. The team said no walk-ups will be admitted to the auditions.
The team's 2020 home opener will be April 16 against the Norfolk Tides. Gwinnett won the International League South Division championship last summer.
Email: news@waltontribune.com
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up