Stripers hold national anthem auditions

Team taking digital submissions from vocalists

  • National Anthem

    Jamie Spaar | Special to The Tribune

    The Gwinnett Stripers are taking digital submissions for performances of the national anthem at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:18 am

Stripers hold national anthem auditions From staff reports The Walton Tribune

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers are looking for local singers to perform the national anthem before ballgames in 2020.

The team, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, is taking digital submissions of a cappella performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner" from singers or vocal groups (five or fewer members).

Recordings — either audio or video — must be sent to stripersinfo@braves.com by March 2.

Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less) and clarity. Top candidates will be invited to Coolray Field for in-person auditions on March 14. The team said no walk-ups will be admitted to the auditions.

The team's 2020 home opener will be April 16 against the Norfolk Tides. Gwinnett won the International League South Division championship last summer.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

Posted on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:18 am. Updated: 11:31 am. | Tags:

