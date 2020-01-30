WaltonTribune.com

Football: Humphreys out at Loganville

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 12:23 pm | Updated: 12:28 pm, Thu Jan 30, 2020.

Football: Humphreys out at Loganville Brett Fowler | The Tribune

Mike Humphreys has been relieved of his duties as head football coach at Loganville High School. Humphreys confirmed the change by phone Thursday morning.

Humphreys was 27-29 in five seasons with the Red Devils including an 8-3 season and trip to the playoffs in 2015 and a 9-3 season and the school first playoff win since 1991 in 2016. However, Loganville struggled under Humphreys the past three seasons finishing 2-8 in 2017, 5-7 in 2018 and 3-8 this past fall.

“I was told the administration felt they needed to make a change,” Humphreys said by Phone Thursday morning after informing his coaching staff of the news. “I told my staff I’m not resigning and I’m not retiring, but I’m not the head coach anymore.”

Principal Mike Robison released a statement on the change around noon Thursday.

“Loganville High School is grateful to Coach Humphreys for his leadership and commitment to our student athletes,” Robison said. “We appreciate his years of hard work and dedication to the Red Devils football program.”

Humphreys spent 11 seasons on the sideline as Loganville’s defensive coordinator under former coached Eric Godfree and Mike Parris prior to becoming the head coach. The Pensacola native spent five years as an assistant coach at high schools in Florida before going on to be a graduate assistant at Nicholls State University and an assistant coach for 12 years at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi. His first stint at coaching in Georgia was three years as an assistant at Duluth High School before taking over defensive duties with the Red Devils, where he has also served as the head golf coach.

Email: brett.fowler@waltontribune.com

Posted on Thursday, January 30, 2020 12:23 pm. Updated: 12:28 pm.

