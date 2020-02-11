SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle High School students and teachers are mourning the loss of a classmate Tuesday morning.
Emme Horton, a senior at Social Circle High School, died unexpectedly Monday afternoon.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Horton family,” Superintendent Robbie Hooker wrote in a letter to parents. “This is a very sad and difficult time for our school family, too.”
Horton died in Newton County. Officials there said they were not able to release any information Tuesday morning.
Hooker said staff members would be available at the school to talk with students who needed it.
Please say prayer for my high school #socialcirclehighschool @schsredskins— Gracie Nord🌸 (@gracienordddddd) February 11, 2020
Covington News Managing Editor Darryl Welch contributed to this report.
Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up