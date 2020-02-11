SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle High School students and teachers are mourning the loss of a classmate Tuesday morning.

Emme Horton, a senior at Social Circle High School, died unexpectedly Monday afternoon.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Horton family,” Superintendent Robbie Hooker wrote in a letter to parents. “This is a very sad and difficult time for our school family, too.”

Horton died in Newton County. Officials there said they were not able to release any information Tuesday morning.

Hooker said staff members would be available at the school to talk with students who needed it.