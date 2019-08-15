Canes pick to finish 3rd in 8-AAA

The four playoff teams from Region 8AAA in 2018 are expected to again claim berths in the state playoffs in 2019, but an old favorite is expected to be crowned champion, a preseason poll of area sportswriters shows.

The Jefferson Dragons, who finished as region runners-up last season, is expected to win this year’s championship.

Hart County was chosen to earn the No. 2 seed from 8AAA, with defending champion Monroe Area third and Morgan County in the fourth and last playoff spot.

Jackson County, Franklin County and East Jackson will finish outside the playoffs, the poll says.

The Franklin County Citizen Leader conducted the poll of sportswriters who cover Region 8AAA.

Participating in the poll were Shane Scoggins of the Citizen Leader, Grayson Williams of The Hartwell Sun, Alvin Richardson of The Morgan County Citizen, Brett Fowler of The Walton Tribune, Ryne Dennis of the Athens Banner-Herald and Ben Munroe of The Jackson Herald.

Each voter was asked to rank the teams in Region 8AAA from first to seventh, based on where the sportswriter believes the team will rank in the final standings of the year.

First place votes were awarded seven points, second place votes six and so on until seventh-place votes were given one point.

All of the points were then tallied to determine the ranking in the preseason poll.

Jefferson received five of the six first-place votes in the poll and was chosen second by the remaining voter.

Hart County’s second-place finish was a result of one first-place vote, four second-place selections and one third-place choice.

Monroe Area was picked as high as second and as low as fifth, and also received three third-place and one fourth-place ballot.

Morgan County was chosen to finish third by two voters and fourth by the other four.

Jackson County barely beat out Franklin County as the choice to finish in fifth and out of the playoff hunt.

The Panthers received four fifth-place and two sixth-place votes.

Franklin received four sixth-place votes, one fifth-place and one fourth-place choice.

East Jackson was unanimously chosen to finish seventh.

Region 8AAA poll

Team total points (First place votes in parentheses)

1. Jefferson 41 (5)

2. Hart Co. 36 (1)

3. Monroe Area 28

4. Morgan Co. 26

5. Jackson Co. 16

6. Franklin Co. 15

7. East Jackson 7