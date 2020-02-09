BOLD SPRINGS, Ga. — Four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash that shut down Georgia 81.

It happened at about 10:25 p.m. at Georgia 81 and Bentley Road in northern Walton County. Four vehicles were involved.

Walton County Fire Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office, Walton EMS and Georgia State Patrol responded.

Walton EMS transported four people — two adults and two juvenile patients — to Piedmont Walton Hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

Their names were not immediately available.

The highway reopened at 11:46 p.m., Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.