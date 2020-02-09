WaltonTribune.com

Bold Springs 4 hurt in crash

Georgia 81 closed for about 90 minutes

Posted: Sunday, February 9, 2020 9:46 am

4 hurt in crash David Clemons | The Tribune The Walton Tribune | 0 comments

BOLD SPRINGS, Ga. — Four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash that shut down Georgia 81.

It happened at about 10:25 p.m. at Georgia 81 and Bentley Road in northern Walton County. Four vehicles were involved.

Walton County Fire Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office, Walton EMS and Georgia State Patrol responded.

Walton EMS transported four people — two adults and two juvenile patients — to Piedmont Walton Hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

Their names were not immediately available.

The highway reopened at 11:46 p.m., Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

