Walton County Teen hurt in go-kart crash

Teen hit by car on County Line Road on Christmas afternoon

Posted: Wednesday, December 25, 2019 2:03 pm | Updated: 2:08 pm, Wed Dec 25, 2019.

Teen hurt in go-kart crash David Clemons | The Tribune

COVINGTON, Ga. — A teenager was flown from the scene after being involved in a crash on Christmas Day.

A 16-year-old was driving a go-kart on County Line Road when involved in a collision with a passenger car.

Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded, along with the Georgia State Patrol.

The victim was flown to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center with critical injuries, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.

League said the young man was wearing a motorcycle helmet.

As of noon Wednesday, one fatality crash had been reported statewide over the Christmas travel period, in Atlanta.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

