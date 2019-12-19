WaltonTribune.com

Fire contained at Monroe business

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 2:32 pm

MONROE, Ga. — A fire broke out Thursday afternoon on the roof of a Monroe business.

City and county fire crews responded to Walton Logistics at 200 Cherry Hill Road at about 2 p.m. Monroe Utilities also was on the scene to cut the power so that crews could put out the fire on the roof.

Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong of Monroe Fire Department said the fire was contained to the roof.

The fire was contained.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

