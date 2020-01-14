WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Football: Georgia's best

Posted: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 11:31 am | Updated: 11:45 am, Tue Jan 14, 2020.

Football: Georgia's best Brett Fowler | The Tribune The Walton Tribune | 0 comments

Monroe Area’s Charlie Jackson, The Tribune’s 2019 All-County Player of the Year, and Loganville’s Sheldon Arnold, a finalist for The Tribune’s Player of the Year award, were clearly two of the top players in Walton County this season, so it was no surprise they continue to pick up post-season accolades despite their respective seasons coming to an end back in early November.

Jackson and Arnold were both recently named to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s All-State team as first team selections; Jackson as first team defensive lineman in Class AAA and Arnold a first-team defensive back in Class AAAAA.

Jackson averaged 110 snaps per game on both the offensive and defensive lines. Jackson finished with an average grade of 85% on the offensive side of the ball while recording 38 solo tackled including 12 tackles for a loss and six sacks on defense.

Monroe Area’s 6-foot-3 290-pound lineman was also added to the Recruit Georgia All-State team as a first-team selection and participated in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association North/South All-Star game in December.

Arnold finished the season with 34 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns on offense while logging 72 tackles on defense. Like Jackson, the 6-foot-2 185-pound defensive back was also added to the Recruit Georgia All-State team as a first-team selection.

Both local athletes earned region defensive Player of the Year in their respective regions while also earning first team All-County honors.

Email: brett.fowler@waltontribune.com

