Kemp appoints Oliver to lead Juvenile Justice

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:28 pm | Updated: 3:40 pm, Thu Jul 25, 2019.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Social Circle police Chief Tyrone Oliver to lead the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

Oliver was sworn in for the position Thursday afternoon and has left the Social Circle Police Department, which he has led since 2016.

"It's been a transition for the last week," Oliver told The Walton Tribune in a telephone interview after taking the oath.

"Social Circle's my baby, my home, and I love everybody there."

As head of the Department of Juvenile Justice, Oliver will lead the state's agency that serves offenders aged 21 and younger.

"Police Chief Tyrone Oliver has long been a pillar of the Newton County community, both as a career law enforcement official and a strong leader in numerous organizations," Kemp said in a statement.

"As commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice, I know that Tyrone will lead with integrity to ensure that Georgians in his care have the right tools to succeed and improve their lives for the better."

Oliver joined the Newton County Sheriff's Office as a deputy in 1999, eventually rising to the rank of lieutenant and serving in investigations and as a public information officer. He joined the Brookhaven Police Department when the DeKalb County city was formed in 2013 and was promoted there too, to the rank of lieutenant and serving as the assistant commander of internal affairs and criminal investigations

He became the chief of police in Social Circle on Jan. 8, 2016, and in November 2018 was designated as deputy city manager.

Oliver improved relations between the Police Department and citizens during his time in Social Circle. He regularly had events such as Coffee With a Cop to allow citizens to interact with officers.

Oliver is a member of the Social Circle Rotary Club and a board member for Student Success Alliance, A Child's Voice Child Advocacy Center, Advantage Behavioral Health Systems and the Leadership Walton Alumni Association.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:28 pm. Updated: 3:40 pm.

