Hice mourns passing of Elijah Cummings

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, longtime Baltimore congressman, died Thursday morning from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” according to his office.

He was 68.

Cummings, D-Md., was the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

One member of that committee is Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican representing Walton County.

“There’s no question that Elijah Cummings was an incredible leader and public servant for the people of Maryland,” Hice said in a statement Thursday.

“I have the utmost respect for him, and he will be sorely missed by so many. Lifting his family and loved ones up in prayer as we mourn this devastating loss.”

Hice serves as the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security.

In a tweet, President Donald Trump offered condolences to Cummings’ family and friends.

“I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader,” Trump wrote. “His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”

Cummings was elected to Congress in 1996.