County offering 2 free safety programs to citizens

MONROE, Ga. — Walton County Fire Rescue, Walton County EMS and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting two free classes to anyone interested in learning how to respond during an active shooter situation or to severe bleeding emergencies.

The class will be from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Walton County Board of Education Annex, 1820 Highway 11 NW. The classes offered are Citizens Response to Active Shooter Events and Stop the Bleed.

Walton County public safety departments have worked tirelessly to train school personnel, county personnel, and city personnel across Walton County on the state-sponsored Stop the Bleed Program. Now, they want to make this training available to the public. The goal of the state-sponsored programs is to train citizens on what to do in emergencies before help arrives. Participants will learn the importance of wound packing, applying tourniquets, and other lifesaving techniques that can be used to treat severe bleeding emergencies.

The Citizens Response to Active Shooter Events class engages participants by presenting them with real-life scenarios where they may confront an active shooter. The goal of the course is to provide tips and strategies to remain safe in these confrontations. Though the subject material is sobering, the need for training around active shooters and severe bleeding emergencies is very necessary in today’s society. We hope we never have to lean on this knowledge or use these skills, but being prepared for these situations can prove to be beneficial and save many lives.

Those who are interested should email Lt. John Webster at john.webster@co.walton.ga.us to register.