Covington Police seek driver in hit-and-run

Social Circle woman critically injured Monday night

Posted: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 3:10 pm

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two women were hit by a driver who fled the scene Monday night.

It happened between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on West Street Northwest at Cannon Street Northwest in Covington.

Police had no description of the vehicle involved.

The Covington News reported officers arrived to the scene to find 39-year-old Amy Barron of Social Circle lying in the roadway and 36-year-old Masika Robinson walking around.

Barron was flown to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, where she was in critical condition Tuesday.

Robinson sustained minor injuries and she was taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington.

Covington police and the Georgia State Patrol are conducting a joint investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605 or GSP Post 46 in Monroe at 770-464-1800.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

