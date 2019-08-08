LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Monroe man was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County.

Police said 22-year-old Bailey Hill was traveling eastbound on Athens Highway when he apparently ran a red light and struck an SUV.

Gwinnett police Cpl. Michele Pihera said Hill was ejected from his red 2007 motorcycle.

The SUV, a GMC Acadia, was traveling northbound on Rosebud Road. The collision caused the driver to veer off the roadway and run over a sign.

Pihera said both vehicles were impounded to police headquarters in Lawrenceville for further analysis. Hill’s family members have been notified.