Gwinnett County Monroe man killed in crash

Police say driver runs red light, strikes SUV

  • Car involved in crash with motorcycle

    Special to The Tribune

    This GMC Acadia struck a motorcycle Thursday morning, Aug. 8, 2019, causing the death of the motorcycle driver, 22-year-old Bailey Hill, of Monroe. The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash at Athens Highway and Rosebud Road in Loganville, Ga.

Posted: Thursday, August 8, 2019 3:33 pm | Updated: 3:39 pm, Thu Aug 8, 2019.

Monroe man killed in crash

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Monroe man was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County.

Police said 22-year-old Bailey Hill was traveling eastbound on Athens Highway when he apparently ran a red light and struck an SUV.

Gwinnett police Cpl. Michele Pihera said Hill was ejected from his red 2007 motorcycle.

The SUV, a GMC Acadia, was traveling northbound on Rosebud Road. The collision caused the driver to veer off the roadway and run over a sign.

Pihera said both vehicles were impounded to police headquarters in Lawrenceville for further analysis. Hill’s family members have been notified.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Thursday, August 8, 2019 3:33 pm. Updated: 3:39 pm.

