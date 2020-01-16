WaltonTribune.com

Reward offered in gun store burglary

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 2:28 pm

The owner of Trading Place Pawn Shop is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of three burglars who stole 24 guns from the store early Monday morning.

Deborah Knight said she would give $1,000 to anyone who can help the Monroe Police Department arrest and convict the three thieves.

Knight said Trading Place's security cameras captured the deed.

She said the three individuals knocked the front door open at 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Two of them grabbed 21 handguns from the shelf. The third went to the long gun rack and snatched two machine guns, a rifle and a larger handgun.

All the guns went into a bag, and the threesome was gone as quickly as they came. All in all, it took less than 60 seconds, Knight said.

"They didn't take anything else," she said.

"It's like they'd been here before. We suspect that."

Knight said the financial loss of property, close to $10,000, was one thing. The fact that the guns were now in the hands of people who almost certainly shouldn't have them was another.

"None of these guns need to be in the hands of people who can't get them because of their record," she said.

"You've got guns out there in the wrong hands."

Anyone with information related to the burglary should contact the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576 or via the department’s Facebook page.

Email: andrew.kenneson@waltontribune.com

Posted on Thursday, January 16, 2020 2:28 pm. Updated: 2:34 pm.

