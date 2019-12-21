Hice: Pelosi should have listened to me

WASHINGTON — This week, the U.S. House of Representatives took the harrowing step of voting to impeach the president of the United States.

History will judge this moment, but I can say with a high degree of certainty that congressional Democrats will come to regret their headlong charge toward impeaching President Donald J. Trump.

Neither of the two articles of impeachment being voted on contain an actual crime or even a single shred of real evidence against President Trump. Yet, this politically motivated endeavor is being spearheaded by the Democrats’ impeachment cabal — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.

In the Republic’s 230 years, the House of Representatives has only impeached two sitting presidents: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998, while Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before the body could vote on articles of impeachment.

There is a reason why impeachment is so rare — it is the process by which the United States Congress overturns the will of the American people.

Some 63 million Americans voted for President Trump, and it is an intensely powerful and consequential action to disenfranchise our nation’s voters. To do so, there must be clear evidence and due process.

In March of this year, Speaker Pelosi agreed: “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country.”

The simple truth is that after months of closed-doors depositions and dozens of public hearings, none of the Democrats’ witnesses were able to establish that the president committed bribery, treason, or any high crime or misdemeanor.

The evidence is not overwhelming — it is nonexistent, relying on second or even third-hand hearsay.

What Democrats call “evidence” is speculative assumptions, many from career bureaucrats who simply disagree with the president’s foreign policies.

The case is certainly not bipartisan. In fact, the only bipartisanship is in opposing this impeachment farce — with Democrats voting against these articles of impeachment.

Pelosi had it right in March, and her shift in opinion will cause long-term damage to America. Congressional Democrats are setting a dangerous precedent by which an American president may be impeached for purely political purposes and policy disagreements. This is not what our Founding Fathers intended, and it is not what the country wants.

The 2020 presidential elections are less than a year away. I urged Speaker Pelosi and her allies to give Americans the opportunity to weigh in — not override them and silence their voice. Unfortunately, she didn’t listen.