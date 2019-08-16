WaltonTribune.com

Loganville Hice, Carr to meet with seniors

Congressman, AG want to help residents avoid scams

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 7:45 am | Updated: 8:25 am, Fri Aug 16, 2019.

Hice, Carr to meet with seniors

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Rep. Jody Hice and state Attorney General Chris Carr will meet with local senior citizens about ways to avoid scams and abuse.

The event will be from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Loganville City Hall.

Attendees also will learn best practices to take full advantage of programs offered by Social Security and Medicare. Seniors, their families and caregivers are encouraged to attend.

Representatives from the Federal Trade Commission, Treasury inspector general for tax administration, Georgia Consumer Protection Division, Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will be in attendance.

“If you are entering your golden years or have family members who are, you won’t want to miss this important event,” Hice said. “Come hear how to protect yourself and those you love from various forms of scams and abuse and learn about how to access earned benefits provided by Social Security and Medicare.”



Posted on Friday, August 16, 2019 7:45 am. Updated: 8:25 am.

