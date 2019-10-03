WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Piedmont, Aetna agree on coverage

Contract completed 5 months ahead of end date

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Piedmont Walton Hospital

    David Cannon | Idbis Creek LLC | Special to The Tribune

    Piedmont Healthcare owns Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe.

Posted: Thursday, October 3, 2019 12:03 pm | Updated: 12:13 pm, Thu Oct 3, 2019.

Piedmont, Aetna agree on coverage Special to The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

ATLANTA – Piedmont Healthcare and Aetna have finalized a new contract, which will ensure patients of continued in-network access to all Piedmont Healthcare facilities and physicians.

Piedmont and Aetna reached this agreement five months before their current agreement was set to expire.

The agreement will safeguard coverage for members and ensure access to Piedmont’s 2,300 physicians, 11 hospitals — including Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe — and 600-plus locations. Piedmont treats more than 2 million patients a year and serves communities that comprise 70% of Georgia’s population.

“Our mission is to serve our patients and by collaborating with Aetna on this agreement we are delivering on that promise to our patients and their family members,” Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare, said.

“Not only will they be able to maintain their relationships with the Piedmont providers that they know and trust, they can rest assured knowing they have access to high-quality care and innovative treatments, close to home.”

“We are excited about extending our relationship with Piedmont Healthcare,” Frank Ulibarri, Aetna market president for Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, said.

“Working with health systems like Piedmont, we’re continuing our commitment to providing long-term access to efficient, high-quality and affordable care for Aetna members throughout Georgia.”

More about

More about

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Thursday, October 3, 2019 12:03 pm. Updated: 12:13 pm. | Tags: ,

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

What are your thoughts on climate change?

Climate change was in the news this week, as the focus of a conference at the United Nations and rallies around the country. What do you think of the issue?

Total Votes: 66

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]