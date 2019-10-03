Piedmont, Aetna agree on coverage

ATLANTA – Piedmont Healthcare and Aetna have finalized a new contract, which will ensure patients of continued in-network access to all Piedmont Healthcare facilities and physicians.

Piedmont and Aetna reached this agreement five months before their current agreement was set to expire.

The agreement will safeguard coverage for members and ensure access to Piedmont’s 2,300 physicians, 11 hospitals — including Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe — and 600-plus locations. Piedmont treats more than 2 million patients a year and serves communities that comprise 70% of Georgia’s population.

“Our mission is to serve our patients and by collaborating with Aetna on this agreement we are delivering on that promise to our patients and their family members,” Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare, said.

“Not only will they be able to maintain their relationships with the Piedmont providers that they know and trust, they can rest assured knowing they have access to high-quality care and innovative treatments, close to home.”

“We are excited about extending our relationship with Piedmont Healthcare,” Frank Ulibarri, Aetna market president for Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, said.

“Working with health systems like Piedmont, we’re continuing our commitment to providing long-term access to efficient, high-quality and affordable care for Aetna members throughout Georgia.”