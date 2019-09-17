WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Barrow County Student finds gun in purse on Barrow school bus

Driver will be charged with possession of gun on school grounds

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:38 pm

Student finds gun in purse on Barrow school bus From staff reports WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

WINDER, Ga. — Officials said a student found a gun and bullets on a school bus.

It happened Tuesday morning in Barrow County. The student attends the Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology and found a purse on a school bus.

The student looked inside and found a gun and bullets, and immediately took the purse to the school’s front office and notified employees of its contents.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said the student was trying to find the owner by looking for identification when he or she noticed the gun. The school employee who took possession of the purse notified the school resource officer.

An investigation found the purse allegedly belonged to 59-year-old Mary Jo Hall of Statham.

Hall is a bus driver for the Barrow County School System. She was arrested and charges were pending Tuesday afternoon, but the Sheriff’s Office said a charge of possession of a firearm on school grounds is likely.

Officials said students were never in danger.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

Reference Links

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:38 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

How much time do you spend on your smartphone a day?

The national average for smartphone usage in a day is more than three hours. How do you stack up?

Total Votes: 41

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]