WINDER, Ga. — Officials said a student found a gun and bullets on a school bus.

It happened Tuesday morning in Barrow County. The student attends the Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology and found a purse on a school bus.

The student looked inside and found a gun and bullets, and immediately took the purse to the school’s front office and notified employees of its contents.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said the student was trying to find the owner by looking for identification when he or she noticed the gun. The school employee who took possession of the purse notified the school resource officer.

An investigation found the purse allegedly belonged to 59-year-old Mary Jo Hall of Statham.

Hall is a bus driver for the Barrow County School System. She was arrested and charges were pending Tuesday afternoon, but the Sheriff’s Office said a charge of possession of a firearm on school grounds is likely.

Officials said students were never in danger.