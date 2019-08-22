Allen Hubert “Hugo” Banks Jr., 89, of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/­Tucker Chapel, with the Rev. Pam Woodson officiating.

A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Locust Grove City Cemetery.

A native of Fayetteville, Mr. Banks was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 42 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tucker.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Banks.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Bob and LuAnn Banks, of Woodstock; daughter and son-in-law, Layne B. and Rev. Joel Stewart, of Sunnyside; and grandchildren, Lindsey S. Banks, of Chicago, Ashton E. Banks, of Woodstock, Rachel (Eric) Burton, of Rome, Rebecca Stewart, of Smyrna, and Allen Joel Stewart, of Atlanta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Chuch of Tucker, 5073 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084.

Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/­Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.