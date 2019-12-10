Leading Ladies: Tinsley, Conwell head up Tribune’s 2019 All-County softball team

With the conclusion of the 2019 high school softball season The Walton Tribune is announcing its selections for the 2019 All-Walton County softball team and Walton County Coach of the Year.

George Walton finished the year as the third best team in Class A-Private, but it was the fifth-place team in Class AAAAA, Walnut Grove, that finished with the most All-County selections in 2019. The Lady Warriors finished with nine All-County selections while the Lady Bulldogs have six on the All-County team.

Loganville also placed six on the All-County team. Social Circle and Monroe Area each had five All-County selections.

Leading the All-County team is The Walton Tribune’s Coach of the Year, Nicole Conwell. Conwell, in her first season as head coach at Monroe Area, helped lead her team to a 6-20 record, which doesn’t seem impressive at first, but under Conwell’s leadership the Lady Canes became competitive again with wins over teams like Prince Avenue, Winder-Barrow and Oconee County and Monroe Area’s first region win since 2017.

Also leading the All-County team is Taylor Tinsley, The Tribune’s 2019 Player of the Year. The Lady Bulldogs’ fireball pitcher finished the year with an eye popping 214 strikeouts, a 15-6 record and a 0.54 ERA in 141 innings. Tinsley also helped herself at the plate, batting .257 with 26 hits, 13 RBIs and one home run. Tinsley was also named Region 8-A Pitcher of the year and first team All-State for Class A-Private.

First team All-County selections consist of Walnut Grove catcher Nova Wright, Loganville first baseman MacKensey Randall, Walnut Grove second baseman Kaitlyn Johnson, Walnut Grove third baseman Grayson Perry, George Walton short stop Reign Williams, Walnut Grove outfielders Lindsey Patton and Vanessa Wilson, Social Circle outfielder Tara Poole and Walnut Grove pitchers Jenna Yeary and Emily Byers.

The All-Walton second team consists of Loganville catcher Sarah Glick, Social Circle first baseman Macy Langley, Loganville second baseman Alana Blair-Griffith, George Walton third baseman Torie Johnson, Walnut Grove short stop Cassie Boatright, Loganville outfielder Katie Plummer, Monroe Area outfielders Teiauna Maxey and Tori League, Loganville Christian pitcher Hannah Starling and Loganville pitcher Ashleigh Miles.

Honorable mention selections include George Walton’s Riley Wilson and Anabelle Jerman, Loganville’s MC Sorrell, Social Circle’s Alexa Wykoff and Ana Allen, Monroe Area’s Kayla Pounds, Mallory Holmes, Gracie Maddox and Maycee Stone and Walnut Grove’s Kennedy Votava.