LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Loganville man was in critical condition Friday morning, a day after being hit by a pickup truck on Atlanta Highway.

Police are not releasing the name of the 35-year-old victim.

City spokesman Robbie Schwartz said police responded at 10:07 p.m. Thursday and found the man on the curb of the westbound lanes of Atlanta Highway near Dairy Queen. The man was breathing but unconscious when officers arrived and was driven by ambulance to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville.

Schwartz said it appeared Friday that the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk, but the investigation is ongoing. It was unknown if charges might be filed against the driver, who also was not identified.