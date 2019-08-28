Softball Round-up: Loganville retires Caldwell’s number

LOGANVILLE — It was all smiles and a few tears before Loganville’s matchup with Grayson last week.

Prior to the matchup the program retired the No. 7 jersey of Lady Devils great Kensey Caldwell.

Caldwell was a four-year letter-winner at Loganville and helped the Lady Devils to region championships in 2011 and 2012. She holds the single-season records for walks, runs scored and hits along with the career record for doubles. During her senior year she was named the Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year, Class AAAAA All-State and team MVP.

“I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of such an honor. Kensey was an incredibly talented player, but she was also an extremely hard worker and had a true love for the game,” Lady Devils head coach Alan Maddox said. “She was the kind of player you wanted up when the game was on the line.”

She went on to have a stellar career at Georgia State University from 2014-17. Caldwell posted a .317 average her senior year and finished her collegiate career ranked second in school history with 52 career doubles, second with 162 RBI, fourth with 33 home runs, and ninth with 126 runs scored.

However, the excitement didn’t last as the Lady Devils dropped the contest to Grayson by a final of 9-3.

Ashleigh Miles was credited with the loss, but gave up just two earned runs during the loss. She pitched five innings on 102 pitched and gave up two hits and four walks. Madison Moore finished the evening 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored after coming in off the bench.

The Lady Devils were scheduled to travel to Apalachee on Wednesday.

Walnut Grove

Last week’s matchup with George Walton Academy lived up to the hype. However, it wasn’t the result the Lady Warriors were looking for. Walnut Grove fell 1-0 in eight innings for their first loss of the season.

Emily Byers pitched well in the contest, going all eight innings on 93 pitches, giving up eight hits, one earned run and one walk while striking out three.

Kaitlyn Johnson, Nova Wright, Trinity Aycock, Katie Doss and Grayson Perry each registered a hit in the contest.

The Lady Warriors got back in the win column Thursday, 4-0 over Madison County, but had another setback Saturday when Archer defeated Walnut Grove 9-2.

Walnut Grove was set to face off with Eastside on Tuesday before hosting Mill Creek on Wednesday then traveling to Greenbrier on Thursday.

George Walton

The Lady Bulldogs have continued to be impressive this season, moving to 6-2 overall after the 1-0 win over Walnut Grove and splitting a double header with Mount de Sales on Saturday. GWA lost the opening matchup with the Cavaliers 5-4, but bounced back with a 12-3 win in the second contest.

The pitching duo of Taylor Tinsley in Caroline Connor already looks like it’s in midseason form with the former putting up eye-popping numbers in the strikeout column.

Tinsely has pitched just over 38 innings for the Lady Bulldogs and owns a 5-1 record with a 0.183 ERA and 62 strikeouts. Connor’s stats are impressive as well, pitching 15 2/3 innings with a 1.34 ERA and 19 strikeouts.

GWA traveled to commerce on Tuesday for a Region 8-A matchup with the Lady Tigers and is scheduled to host Providence Christian Academy on Thursday.

Social Circle

The growing pains continue for the reigning Class AA state champion. After defeating Apalachee 2-0 last Monday, the Lady Redskins have dropped three straight, including a 10-0 loss to rival Banks County.

Social Circle hosted Putnam County on Tuesday and is set to travel to Rabun County on Thursday. Both games are Region 8-AA contests.

Monroe Area

Having to face the reigning Class AAA state runner-up isn’t the best way to get back on track for a struggling team, but that’s exactly what the Lady Canes had to do last week. Monroe Area came out on the losing end of a 14-3 contest with Jefferson last Tuesday.

However, there were some bright spots in the loss. Carly Brown went 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI while Tori League was walked and ended up scoring a run.

The Lady Hurricanes were scheduled return to action Tuesday at home against Hart County then travel to reigning Class AAA champion Franklin County on Thursday.