MONROE, Ga. — No students were hurt in a collision involving a school bus and an SUV.

The bus was carrying 10 Bethlehem Christian Academy students on Georgia 11 at Nicholsville Road Northwest in the Campton community on Tuesday afternoon.

Walton County Fire Rescue responded, Assistant Chief Craig League said. The Walton County Sheriff's Office also was on scene.

One minor injury was reported in the collision, but none of the 10 students on board the bus were hurt.

Roads around the area are wet. A flash flood watch is in effect for Walton County until Wednesday afternoon.