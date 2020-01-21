MONROE, Ga. — Even though construction hasn’t yet begun, the new Monroe Pavilion is taking shape.

The developer and its leasing company announced five new major retailers Tuesday morning. Ross, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes and Five Below will join Publix in the shopping center.

The 100-acre development will be built in Monroe along U.S. 78 between North Broad Street and Charlotte Rowell Boulevard.

Developer MAB American Management said groundbreaking will take place in the first quarter of this year, and the development should open next summer.

Monroe Pavilion is expected to be a 350,000-square-foot development with an estimated investment of more than $80 million.

The developer expects 1,000 total employees.

“Our vision for Monroe Pavilion is to provide high-quality retail brands and new restaurants in the market that meet the needs of the residents of Walton County,” John Argo, the president of MAB American Management, said in a statement.

“As we commence construction on this project, we will continue to announce other merchants that commit to the project.”

Publix was announced in the fall as an anchor store. The Florida-based grocer already has a location on Atlanta Highway in Loganville.

Ross, Ulta, Marshalls, Rack Room and Five Below will be new to Walton County. However, all have locations nearby, in Barrow, Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale or Oconee counties.

Beau Young, the executive vice president of Retail Specialists, said the Monroe Pavilion is generating excitement in the development world.

“Monroe Pavilion is one of the few large retail projects being constructed in the state of Georgia and is located in a designated opportunity zone,” Young said.

“The response from retailers has been phenomenal as they too recognize the Walton County market offers great potential for their brands by congregating at the major retail venue in the county.”