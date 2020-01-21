WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Monroe Monroe Pavilion announces 5 new retailers

Shopping development filling out; groundbreaking in next 3 months

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Story Highlights
  • Ross, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Rack Room, Five Below added
  • Publix previously announced as anchor
  • Groundbreaking in first quarter of 2020
  • Expected opening in summer 2021

  • Monroe Pavilion

    Special to The Tribune

    A rendering provided by MAB American Management shows the planned Monroe Pavilion including Ulta Beauty, released Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, 2020.

Posted: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 9:29 am

Monroe Pavilion announces 5 new retailers David Clemons | The Tribune The Walton Tribune | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — Even though construction hasn’t yet begun, the new Monroe Pavilion is taking shape.

The developer and its leasing company announced five new major retailers Tuesday morning. Ross, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes and Five Below will join Publix in the shopping center.

The 100-acre development will be built in Monroe along U.S. 78 between North Broad Street and Charlotte Rowell Boulevard.

Developer MAB American Management said groundbreaking will take place in the first quarter of this year, and the development should open next summer.

Monroe Pavilion is expected to be a 350,000-square-foot development with an estimated investment of more than $80 million.

The developer expects 1,000 total employees.

“Our vision for Monroe Pavilion is to provide high-quality retail brands and new restaurants in the market that meet the needs of the residents of Walton County,” John Argo, the president of MAB American Management, said in a statement.

“As we commence construction on this project, we will continue to announce other merchants that commit to the project.”

Publix was announced in the fall as an anchor store. The Florida-based grocer already has a location on Atlanta Highway in Loganville.

Ross, Ulta, Marshalls, Rack Room and Five Below will be new to Walton County. However, all have locations nearby, in Barrow, Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale or Oconee counties.

Beau Young, the executive vice president of Retail Specialists, said the Monroe Pavilion is generating excitement in the development world.

“Monroe Pavilion is one of the few large retail projects being constructed in the state of Georgia and is located in a designated opportunity zone,” Young said.

“The response from retailers has been phenomenal as they too recognize the Walton County market offers great potential for their brands by congregating at the major retail venue in the county.”

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 9:29 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Which 2020 election do you think is most important for the future of Walton County?

Total Votes: 38

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2020, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]