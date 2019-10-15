Johnson: Time for privates to cut the cord on GHSA

The Georgia High School Association recently sent a loud and clear message to its small private school members: You’re not wanted.

On Oct. 1, the executive committee of the state’s prep sports governing body finally made official what’s been unofficial for a while. Class A private schools will now be banished to their own island, never to torment their public school counterparts again.

When GHSA realigns its classifications this year, it’ll create a new eight-region Single-A class exclusively for private schools, meaning the small publics will have their own as well. And ne’er the twain shall meet.

For years, GHSA has been nibbling around the edges, trying to grease the squeaky public school wheels. They complained that the privates had an unfair advantage since they weren’t limited by a school zone. There were charges of unfettered recruiting.

GHSA has tinkered with a multiplier system that would artificially increase the student population of privates and bump them up in classification. Three years ago, GHSA separated public and privates for the playoffs. Neither tact appeased the publics, who still had to compete with privates for region titles.

Its most recent decision is what you might call the nuclear option. Complete segregation.

I have no idea how the majority of the private schools feel about the latest turn of events, but I do know they had little say in the matter.

Of the 88 schools in Class A, 37 (42%) are private. Yet, of the eight Class A representatives on the executive committee, just two (25%) are from a private institution. For Region 8-A, where George Walton Academy resides, eight of the 12 schools are private. Yet the executive committee representative for the league is from one of its public schools.

In short, the privates were railroaded.

At this point, they have two options. Sit back and take it or take their balls and play somewhere else. I’d suggest the latter.

Many of the Class A privates were once members of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA). Among the primary reasons for joining GHSA was travel. Because of the limited and ever-shrinking number of GISA schools, teams had to travel all over the state, which was particularly costly for basketball and baseball programs.

Joining GHSA allowed then to stay closer to home. But no more. To fill out a schedule, privates will once again find themselves with extended road trips.

A mass exodus from GHSA to GISA would alleviate the travel woes. What’s more, the privates would no longer be at the mercy of a group of public school coaches and administrators who only want to hamstring them.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. It’s time for private schools to cut the GHSA cord.