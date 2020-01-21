LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A low-level lockdown was put in place at Sharon Elementary School on Tuesday morning due to “unrelated police activity” nearby.
“All students are safe,” Callen Moore, public information officer of the Walton County School District, said. “They’re conducting their usual classroom activities inside.”
The elementary school, which houses students in kindergarten through fifth grade, is on a Level 1 lockdown. That’s the least restrictive lockdown in the school district.
1 comment:
Loganville Momma posted at 4:23 pm on Tue, Jan 21, 2020.
Ok so we had a "level 1 lockdown" but as a parent of a child that goes to that school, and lives less than a mile away, I would like to know what the threat was!!