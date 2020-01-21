LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A low-level lockdown was put in place at Sharon Elementary School on Tuesday morning due to “unrelated police activity” nearby.

“All students are safe,” Callen Moore, public information officer of the Walton County School District, said. “They’re conducting their usual classroom activities inside.”

The elementary school, which houses students in kindergarten through fifth grade, is on a Level 1 lockdown. That’s the least restrictive lockdown in the school district.