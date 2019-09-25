WaltonTribune.com

Walton County New round of car break-ins reported

Investigators ask public for help

Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 10:40 am | Updated: 5:22 pm, Wed Sep 25, 2019.

MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a new round of auto break-ins.

The happened Tuesday night into Wednesday morning between Monroe and Walnut Grove, in the Woodlake, Jefferson Plantation and Stewart Lake neighborhoods.

Investigators asked residents to check their parked vehicles and security cameras, and to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at 770-267-6557 if they have information or footage.

The break-ins come a day after Monroe police announced they had made three arrests in a string of similar theft cases in the city. One man from Loganville and two more from Lithonia were arrested.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

