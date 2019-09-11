WaltonTribune.com

Elections 2019 5 running for 3 spots in Loganville

At least one new person will be elected to City Council

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 12:00 am

First of a series

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Loganville voters will choose three representatives for their City Council in the fall of 2019, and at least one of them will be a new face at City Hall.

Qualifying last month yielded two incumbents seeking reelection.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming election.

Who’s on the ballot: Five people are running for three council seats. On the ballot are incumbent Jay Boland, Misty Cox, incumbent Linda Dodd, Bill DuVall and Femi Oduwole.

What’s not on the ballot: Loganville voters chose their mayor, Rey Martinez, two years ago. That race won’t come up again until 2021. Neither will the other three City Council seats, currently held by Danny Ford, Anne Huntsinger and Lisa Newberry.

How do we vote?: Eligible voters who live in the city limits are allowed to vote. Voters will get to choose three candidates from among the five people on the ballot.

Voters must be registered by Oct. 7.

In-person early voting begins Oct. 14, and Nov. 1 is the last day for a registrar to issue absentee ballots.

Election Day is Nov. 5 with all voting in the city at the historic Rock Gym/Ag Building at 135 Main St. in downtown Loganville. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

