On Stage Walton Creepy, kooky: On Stage to present 'Addams Family'

Tickets go fast for upcoming performances

Posted: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:29 am

Creepy, kooky: On Stage to present 'Addams Family' Grace Townsend | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

MONROE, Ga. — For a limited time, On Stage will be presenting an adaptation of “The Addams Family” from Friday through July 28. There will be multiple performances of the musical on Friday and Saturday, plus July 26 and 27 at 8 p.m., Sunday and July 28 at 2 p.m. and July 23 at 8 p.m.

Directed by Marc Hammes, the plot focuses on Wednesday Addams, the daughter to Gomez and Morticia Addams, and her new boyfriend, who is “normal” compared to the rest of the family. Gomez Addams finds out and Wednesday begs her father to not tell her mother. From there, the plot thickens.

Felicity Combs, a professional singer and songwriter from Athens, portrays Morticia Addams for her On Stage debut performance.

Daniel Hawkins, an On Stage veteran, portrays Gomez Addams. His past roles include Prince Charming in “Into the Woods” and Chip in “The Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

Other members of the cast include Laura Griffin as the Grandma, Graham Fenn as Lurch and KJ Stephen as Uncle Fester. Griffin has been in previous On Stage performances such as “Nunsense.” Fenn has portrayed Captain Hook in Peter Pan and Leaf in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Stephen has been in a multitude of On Stage performances such as Shrek the Musical and Into the Woods.

Tickets are available on the On Stage website and Carmichael’s Drugs Store for $15.

All shows except for the July 23 performance are sold out.

