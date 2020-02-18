WaltonTribune.com

Morgan County Morgan County man wanted for arson

Accused of setting 2 fires in Buckhead in 2019

Clifford Cole Walker, 30, was indicted by a Morgan County, Ga., grand jury on three arson charges in January 2020.

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:47 pm | Updated: 3:02 pm, Tue Feb 18, 2020.

From staff reports The Walton Tribune

MADISON, Ga. — A Morgan County man is wanted after a grand jury indicted him on two arson charges.

The state insurance and safety fire commissioner’s office announced charges against 30-year-old Clifford Cole Walker in connection with two fires in Buckhead on March 9, 2019.

“Walker is accused of setting fire to a pickup truck in the driveway and then setting fire to the residence on the property,” acting Commissioner John F. King said.

The grand jury indicted Walker on Jan. 31. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of second-degree arson.

Anyone with information about Walker’s location may call the state Fire Investigations Unit at 800-282-5804.

First-degree arson is punishable by a fine of up to $50,000 and/or a prison term of one to 20 years.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

