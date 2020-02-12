OXFORD, Ga. — A Covington woman was arrested after the vehicle was suspected to be involved in a drive-by shooting.

Alexis Cook, 22, was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop on Cannon Farm Road. She was charged with aggravated assault.

Deputies said no one was injured in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents between Feb. 3-5:

Monday, Feb. 3

Arrest: Jamurio Daniels, 26, of Gainesville was charged with disorderly conduct after a dispute at a home on Michael Etchison Spur.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Arrest: Zachary Bennington, 24, of Social Circle was charged with battery and third-degree cruelty to children after a dispute at a home on U.S. 278, Social Circle.

Arrest: Zachary Bennington, 24, of Social Circle was charged with battery and third-degree cruelty to children after a dispute at a home on U.S. 278, Social Circle.

Arrest: Travis Hearn, 39, of Monroe was charged with disorderly conduct after a dispute at a home on Pannell Road, Monroe.

Extra patrol: A resident requested extra patrol in the area of Chandler Road, Good Hope, after seeing an unknown person.

Suspicious person: A resident reported seeing two unknown people outside a Kent Rock Road, Loganville, home at about midnight. Deputies checked but didn't find anyone.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Arrest: Jayvon Kennedy, 28, of Covington was arrested on Rockdale County warrants after a traffic stop on Kent Rock Road.

Arrest: Jayvon Kennedy, 28, of Covington was arrested on Rockdale County warrants after a traffic stop on Kent Rock Road.

Arrest: Kayla Boone, 30, of Conyers was arrested on a Newton County warrant after a traffic stop on Jersey-Walnut Grove Road.

Deputies cleared the residence and checked the area but made no contact with anyone.