Public safety officials around Walton County received numerous calls about rattled windows from a large explosion Sunday night.

It happened during halftime of Super Bowl 54. Social media accounts suggested an explosion of Tannerite in the Good Hope area.

Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said there were reports of rattled windows or of citizens hearing the boom in Good Hope, Monroe, Social Circle, Bostwick and Madison.

Covington-Newton County 911 reported calls about it there as well in Oconee County.

Fire crews responded to a call of an explosion east of Social Circle but didn’t find anything.