MONROE, Ga. — George Walton Academy unveiled a capital campaign Thursday night and is nearly 89% of the way to its $4 million goal.

More than $3.5 million has been pledged for Go Beyond: The Campaign for George Walton Academy. Dan Dolan, the head of school at GWA, introduced the plans to students, parents and alumni.

Go Beyond will fund a new athletic facility adjacent to the Nicholson Center, including a new basketball court and dedicated spaces for wrestling and competitive cheerleading. The campaign also will fund extensive renovations to the current middle school gym and band hall, transforming these into a state-of-the-art facility for GWA’s nationally renowned marching band, and providing needed space for piano, choir, and dance team.

The plans include the Christian Smith Band and Performing Arts Rehearsal Center, named for longtime band director Christian Smith.

“We’ve invested millions of dollars over the last two years strengthening our academic programs. We’ve improved every single learning space on campus, enhanced security, and given our students more chances at experiential learning with new programs such as global studies and higher education partnerships. The academic foundation our students take to college is among the best in the state,” Dolan said.

“But a great education isn’t limited to the classroom. We’ve added to our already extensive offering of extracurricular opportunities. This campaign will allow us to go beyond the classroom in providing the valuable social and life skills our students need.”

Led by a committee of volunteers, the campaign is co-chaired by GWA parents Aubrey and Marianne Akin and James and Kellee Hammond.

When speaking to the group, James Hammond challenged every GWA Bulldog to support the school’s future with a generous gift to the campaign. He introduced the volunteer team that has led the charge to secure commitments totaling $3,556,156 to date.

“This is more than GWA has ever raised in its 50-year history and we’re so proud to be a part of something so important,” James Hammond said.

“The target of this campaign is to improve the learning environment for every GWA student as well as foster a welcoming atmosphere for everyone coming to our campus for sporting events, student activities, and fine arts performances.”

“We love our George Walton Academy family and can’t say enough great things about the school,” Marianne Akin said. “We made our gift in honor of what GWA does for our children every day and for the bright future they’ll enjoy because of this place. We believe the Go Beyond campaign is the catalyst for even greater things over the next 50 years for GWA.

People can learn more about the campaign and make a gift by going to the school website at www.gwa.com/support/go-beyond.cfm.