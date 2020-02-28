Many good things happening back here

A couple of weeks ago, Anne and I were back in Monroe/Walton County to take care of some business and doctor visits.

We continue to be impressed with Monroe and all of the changes and additions to the city. It was gratifying to see that they have started to break ground on the new shopping complex with the chain grocery store. It looks like former Mayor Greg Thompson’s apartment complex and store enlargement is taking shape. Some new businesses continue to open in town.

Most impressive was the addition of the new monument to the Veterans Memorial Park recognizing our involvement in all conflicts starting with the Revolutionary War — a very beautiful monument. Also impressive were the sidewalks and old fashioned street lighting fixtures on North Broad all the way to Highway 78. Light fixtures are on both sides of the street about 50 feet apart. After seeing that, it does make you wonder who doesn’t like West Spring Street. Only a few light fixtures are placed on the north side of the street and then after you get beyond Breedlove Drive, there is only some wiring and places where fixtures may be placed at least 100 feet apart. This was left in this condition over a year ago. I’m sorry that I am no longer able to attend the City Council meetings to remind them of some of these issues — both the good and the not so good.

Harold D. Patterson, Rossville, Georgia