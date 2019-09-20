Sanford Stadium will be the epicenter of the college football world this weekend as seventh-ranked Notre Dame visits No. 3 Georgia.

Many longtime fans of the University of Georgia are saying it’s the biggest game in decades to come to Athens. “College Game Day,” the flagship show of ESPN’s coverage of the sport, will be on campus Saturday — just one more part of the hoopla that comes from having one of the premiere programs in college football history make its first trip to town.

Here are things to know about the big game:

1. It’s going to be a big crowd

Sanford Stadium will see its largest crowd ever Saturday. Five hundred temporary seats are being added to the west end zone plaza, bringing the stadium’s capacity to 93,246.

The added seats were necessary to accommodate the tickets allotted to Notre Dame. Per the agreement that allowed the schools to play in 2017 and 2019, each side would receive 8,000 tickets when it visits the other’s campus.

Georgia usually reserves just 7,500 to its visitors.

Don’t expect to see this as more than a one-time thing.

“The only reason we’re doing this is to fulfill our ticket obligation,” UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity told the Athens Banner-Herald. “Everybody else is 7,500 or lower. Texas A&M happens to be 5,000. This is like a one-time experiment.”

2. Tickets aren’t cheap

Even with extra seating available, don’t expect a loose market for tickets.

Friday morning, the cheapest seats available on StubHub were $321 each, and those were in the top level of the north upper deck.

The university is warning fans to avoid buying or selling tickets on campus Saturday due to a spike in expected counterfeit tickets and money.

3. Pack your patience

Athens-Clarke police are planning for bigger than usual crowds, expecting people to come to town with no intentions of going to the game.

“ACCPD has been planning for this weekend for over two months; we believe we have a plan in place to handle the anticipated crowds,” Geoffrey Gilliland, public information officer for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, said.

Gilliland said he didn’t want to discuss those plans out of security concerns but urged people to enjoy Athens and its game day atmosphere “responsibly and in a friendly manner.”

He said the 8 p.m. kickoff likely means large crowds downtown and throughout the area.

“In terms of traffic control, we urge fans to arrive early and anticipate delays,” he said. “Drivers should have a plan and a backup plan for parking.”

The university this week told fans to plan on getting to campus and/or their normal parking spots one to two hours earlier than normal.

Parking lots open at 7 a.m.

“After the game, officers direct traffic away from campus and the downtown area,” Gilliland said. “Do not stop and ask an officer for help while they are directing traffic. Follow their directions, which are intended to get you out of the downtown area and onto the loop as quickly as possible.”

Alvieann Chandler of the Athens Convention and Visitors Bureau said fans can look for the Hop-on Shuttle around town.

“They are giving rides to Sanford Stadium for $10 during game day weekend, and we also have shuttles at the Classic Center to the stadium,” she said.

Information about parking, tailgating and transportation is online at gameday.uga.edu.

4. More than the game

If you’re looking for activities that aren’t football-related, you’ll be about out of luck.

However, even if you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can still find plenty of ways to soak up all that is Red and Black.

Asked about other activities around town this time of year, Chandler said, “We really just focus on football.”

That said, there is an exhibition at the Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries, “Beautiful and Brutal,” that looks back at the Bulldogs’ 2017 football season.

UGA defeated Notre Dame that year en route to the school’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The 2017 Bulldogs won the Southeastern Conference championship and the Rose Bowl.

One thing that is on the calendar in Athens on Saturday is a concert at the State Botanical Garden. The Alice H. Richards Children’s Garden Performance Series continues this weekend with Dancefx on the Theater-in-the-Woods stage at 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Admission is free.

5. More on the horizon

If you like the idea of Georgia playing big out-of-conference games, you’re in luck.

Between the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game just down the road in Atlanta and home-and-home series on the calendar starting in the next decade, the Bulldogs will be playing some of the premiere programs in the game.

Early-season matchups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium include Virginia (2020), Oregon (2022) and Clemson (2024).

Georgia will visit Oklahoma on Sept. 9, 2023, with the Sooners coming to Athens on Sept. 13, 2031.

The Bulldogs will go back to the Rose Bowl, this time for a regular season game at UCLA, to open the 2025 season. The Bruins return the trip to Athens the next year.

A home-and-home with Florida State is on the calendar for Tallahassee in 2027 and Athens in 2028.

The 2028 schedule also features a Sept. 2 game at Texas.

The Longhorns will visit Athens for the first time on Sept. 1, 2029, and Georgia will play two weeks later at Clemson in the first year of a home-and-home with the Tigers.

Georgia and Clemson also play in 2032 and ’33, first in South Carolina, then back here.