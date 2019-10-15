LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp hailed Mark Allen a “true American hero.”

Allen, a retired U.S. Army master sergeant who was severely injured 10 years ago by a sniper in Afghanistan, died Saturday.

He was 43.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Snellville. Burial will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens in the Youth community.

Flags across Walton County were flown at half-staff early in the week in memory of Allen. A flag flew over the U.S. Capitol in honor of Allen, and it will be presented to the family along with a letter of appreciation from Rep. Jody Hice of Greensboro.

“Master Sgt. Mark Allen was the true definition of an American hero,” Hice said. “He risked everything and gave his full measure of service to this nation. Dee Dee and I extend our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and are praying for them throughout this difficult time.”

Allen spent 21 years in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard. He retired in 2013 upon receiving a Purple Heart during a ceremony in Lawrenceville.

Allen was shot by a sniper while on foot patrol in Afghanistan in 2009 and required three years of care at a military hospital in Florida. He was left unable to walk or talk, and in need of 24-hour care.

Master Sgt. Mark Allen was a member of ⁦@GeorgiaGuard⁩ 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. He was a true American hero who will be missed by our entire country. ⁦@GAFirstLady, the girls, and I extend our⁩ thoughts and prayers to his loved ones. https://t.co/c01SOMr8h2 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 14, 2019

It was later revealed Allen was searching for Army Pfc. Bowe Bergdahl, who had deserted his post in eastern Afghanistan.

Bergdahl was captured and held for five years until, in 2014, President Barack Obama announced the Idaho soldier — promoted to sergeant while captured — would be returning home in exchange for the release of five detainees from the prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

Bergdahl pleaded guilty in 2017 to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy and received a dishonorable discharge. He was demoted and fined.

“My words can’t take away what people have been through,” Bergdahl said in an apology during his trial to the service members who searched for him. “I am admitting I made a horrible mistake.”

President Donald Trump called the sentence of Bergdahl, which allowed him to avoid prison time, “a complete and total disgrace.”

The community rallied around the Allen family when he returned home. Volunteers built a playground for Allen’s young daughter and did landscaping, and helped buy adaptive jackets for other soldiers who had been wounded.

Show support

Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez is asking the community to rally again by lining the streets Friday afternoon and waving flags as the funeral procession passes. He suggested people begin to line up shortly after noon.

Snellville officials are asking their residents to do the same for the part of the procession in that city.

The procession will follow U.S. 78 from Snellville to Loganville, then follow Georgia 81 to the cemetery.

“It means a lot for the community,” Martinez said.

“As sad as it is, it means a lot to have this hero give the ultimate sacrifice,” Martinez said. “He was hurt looking for a fellow comrade 10 years ago, and he fought to the last day.

“He was a fighter. He really was. He was sick over the summer, and he left us in peace. The family’s in peace right now.

“He gave great service, honorable service.”

Local men who have lost their lives in the War on Terror include Army soldier Tyler J. Dickens, a Monroe native, in 2005; Air Force Maj. David Gray of Loganville in 2012; Air Force 1st Lt. Joseph D. Helton Jr. of Monroe in 2009 and Army Sgt. Michael James Stokely of Loganville in 2005.

Martinez said Allen will be buried near Stokely.

Allen is survived by his wife, Shannon; son, Cody; daughter, Journey; grandson, Kruze Allen; and parents, David and Valerie Allen of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The family suggests donations to the Independence Fund, Folds of Honor or the Semper Fi Fund in Allen’s honor.