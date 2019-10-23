The Walton County Board of Commissioners was considering a change to health insurance coverage. Public notice was advertised in the Walton Tribune as required by law so that the matter could be discussed at the Board's November 2019 meeting. The general public's response to this notice appears to be based on matters that the Board was not considering. Due to the public's response to the misinformation, the Board has pulled the legal advertisement and can no longer legally consider this matter. This issue cannot be brought up for future consideration without proper legal notice and advertisement.

The Board will hold a called meeting on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street, Monroe, Georgia to hear public comment regarding this matter.