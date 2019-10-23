- PUBLIC NOTICE
The Walton County Board of Commissioners was considering a change to health insurance coverage. Public notice was advertised in the Walton Tribune as required by law so that the matter could be discussed at the Board's November 2019 meeting. The general public's response to this notice appears to be based on matters that the Board was not considering. Due to the public's response to the misinformation, the Board has pulled the legal advertisement and can no longer legally consider this matter. This issue cannot be brought up for future consideration without proper legal notice and advertisement.
The Board will hold a called meeting on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street, Monroe, Georgia to hear public comment regarding this matter.
Agenda set for Monday's special county board meeting
David Clemons | The Tribune
MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Board of Commissioners has set the agenda for its special called meeting Monday.
The board called the meeting for 6 p.m. to discuss a proposed benefit change for former commissioners. A bill advertised in The Walton Tribune on Oct. 16 would have allowed the board to consider allowing former two-term commissioners to continue taking part in the county insurance plan for themselves and their families.
But a strong public outcry prompted a change of plans. A public notice issued Tuesday said the matter was being pulled because of “the public’s response to the misinformation.”
Although the purpose of the special meeting is “to hear public comment regarding this matter,” the board still requires people who want to speak to the commissioners to fill out a request form.
People must submit the written form to the county clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Friday.
