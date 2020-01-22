Outdoors: Georgia DNR warns of scam website

SOCIAL CIRCLE — A scam license website has been detected by the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division. This site appears to be active in both North Georgia and on the coast.

This scam website appears as an advertisement during a Google Search for “Georgia Fishing License.” The site then allows you to enter your personal information, such as name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, phone number, email address and residential address. It gathers this info but never asks for payment for the license.

This website appears to have been created outside the United States, and the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division is working to get the site shut down.

If you are aware of anyone that has provided personal information to this site, you are encouraged to reach out to the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division’s Investigative Unit at 770-918-6408. Our offices also encourage anyone that may have provided information to this website to file a police report with their local agency and monitor/freeze their credit.

The only legitimate place to purchase a hunting and fishing license online in the State of Georgia is at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.