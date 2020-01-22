WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Outdoors: Georgia DNR warns of scam website

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 2:00 pm | Updated: 2:11 pm, Wed Jan 22, 2020.

Outdoors: Georgia DNR warns of scam website From Staff Reports The Walton Tribune | 0 comments

SOCIAL CIRCLE — A scam license website has been detected by the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division. This site appears to be active in both North Georgia and on the coast.

This scam website appears as an advertisement during a Google Search for “Georgia Fishing License.” The site then allows you to enter your personal information, such as name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, phone number, email address and residential address. It gathers this info but never asks for payment for the license. 

This website appears to have been created outside the United States, and the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division is working to get the site shut down.

If you are aware of anyone that has provided personal information to this site, you are encouraged to reach out to the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division’s Investigative Unit at 770-918-6408.  Our offices also encourage anyone that may have provided information to this website to file a police report with their local agency and monitor/freeze their credit.

The only legitimate place to purchase a hunting and fishing license online in the State of Georgia is at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 2:00 pm. Updated: 2:11 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Which 2020 election do you think is most important for the future of Walton County?

Total Votes: 43

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2020, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]