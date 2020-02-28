Local, state officials team up for virus response

Should COVID-19 reach Georgia, the Department of Public Health would lead the response.

The department will work off a pandemic flu plan that was created with Georgia Emergency Management Agency, the Georgia Department of Transportation and other agencies.

It calls for turning the county’s four public high schools into sites where the general public could receive vaccinations. First responders and other public safety personnel would get the vaccine first, however, Walton County's Emergency Management Director Carl Morrow said.

The department is already doing screenings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to identify anyone coming from China who might be infected.

Risk is still low, a news release from the department said.

“This is not something people need to be too concerned about,” Morrow, the former Loganville fire chief who now coordinates the county’s responses to emergencies, said.

“We urge Georgians to prepare for hurricanes or flooding or take measures to prevent flu, so preparing for an outbreak of COVID-19 is no different,” Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said.

“DPH is working to make sure our health systems, first responders and county health departments have the resources they need to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Although there isn't a vaccine yet, all experts agree the best way to slow the spread of virus is common sense safety precautions like frequent hand washing, avoiding sick people and staying home when sick.

"If it becomes a mass outbreak, it will be because people didn't follow those rules," Morrow said of the safety precautions.