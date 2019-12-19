LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A child was taken to an Atlanta hospital Thursday after shooting itself.

Andrew John Warwick, 29, was arrested and charged with one count each of reckless conduct, second-degree cruelty to children and possession of marijuana (less than an ounce).

Loganville police and fire and Walton EMS responded to a home in the 4500 block of Lawrenceville Road shortly before noon Thursday. The child was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

The Loganville Police Department took possession of Warwick’s gun after he was taken by ambulance to a hospital after a traffic crash on Dec. 1.

After his release, he made an appointment to come by the Police Department to pick up his weapon.

He provided identification Thursday morning to retrieve the gun, at which time police employees ran a criminal history that found no felony conviction to prevent him from reclaiming the weapon.

“Based on statements, Mr. Warwick returned home with the weapon, loaded it as it was returned to him unloaded, and left it in a place and condition which allowed a child to access and discharge it,” Assistant Chief Dick Lowry said in a statement. “He was criminally charged for those actions.”

A city spokesman told The Tribune that Warwick and the child are not biologically related.

Police notified the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services as required by law.