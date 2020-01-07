High school athletics: GHSA officially adds girls flag football

According to Georgia High School Association Executive Director Robin Hines, about 75 Georgia high schools have indicated they’re planning on adding flag football as a varsity sport next fall. Go ahead and count some of the local schools in Walton County in that number.

Monroe Area and Walnut Grove are the first two schools in Walton County to give official confirmation that they plan to add girls flag football as a varsity sport, pending approval by the board of education.

Hines confirmed to the Atlanta Journal Constitution in mid-December that the GHSA was adding girls flag football after a pilot season, spearheaded by the Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Foundation, was wildly successful in Gwinnett County during the 2017 season. The flag football program expanded to Cherokee, Forsyth, Muscogee, Rockdale and Henry counties this fall culminating with a championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Though the logistics haven’t been worked out yet, both Monroe Area athletic director Eli Connell and Walnut Grove athletic director Taylor Brook have confirmed they plan to add the sport. Loganville athletic director Brad Boleman said he and the school are still gauging student interest.