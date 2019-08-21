Yes, the temperatures have soared into the 90s every day for the past couple of weeks. But just around the corner, you’ll find cool autumn nights spent wrapped under a blanket, drinking concession stand hot chocolate and cheering the home team.

High school football gets underway this week in Walton County.

An in-county grudge match highlights Week 1, as Walnut Grove travels to George Walton Academy intent on getting revenge for a loss in the teams’ first meeting last year.

Monroe Area starts its bid to return to the state playoffs with a home game against Apalachee.

Loganville will play another neighboring rival, Morgan County.

Speaking of rivalry games, Loganville Christian gets its biggest bloodletting out of the way early in a trip to Bethlehem Christian.

Look ahead to the games in Sports, Section B, and in our 84-page Gridiron Guide magazine.