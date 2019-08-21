WaltonTribune.com

High school football Lights will be shining Friday night

2019 season kicks off this week

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 12:00 am

Lights will be shining Friday night David Clemons | The Tribune

Yes, the temperatures have soared into the 90s every day for the past couple of weeks. But just around the corner, you’ll find cool autumn nights spent wrapped under a blanket, drinking concession stand hot chocolate and cheering the home team.

High school football gets underway this week in Walton County.

An in-county grudge match highlights Week 1, as Walnut Grove travels to George Walton Academy intent on getting revenge for a loss in the teams’ first meeting last year.

Monroe Area starts its bid to return to the state playoffs with a home game against Apalachee.

Loganville will play another neighboring rival, Morgan County.

Speaking of rivalry games, Loganville Christian gets its biggest bloodletting out of the way early in a trip to Bethlehem Christian.

Look ahead to the games in Sports, Section B, and in our 84-page Gridiron Guide magazine.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 12:00 am.

