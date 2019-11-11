WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Madison County deputy charged with murder in Athens

Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 8:09 am

Madison County deputy charged with murder in Athens David Clemons

A Madison County sheriff’s deputy faces murder charges related to a domestic incident in Athens.

Athens-Clarke police arrested 32-year-old Winford Terrell “Trey” Adams III early Monday.

Adams, of 362 Lord Fleming Road, Comer, was booked into the Clarke County Jail at 1:18 a.m. and held without bond.

Police responded to a shooting near Westgate Park in the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road at about 6:45 p.m. Nov. 10 and found a 26-year-old man shot multiple times. The victim died at a hospital.

Adams was arrested at the scene and charged after an investigation. He was off duty and out of uniform at the time of the incident.

Police said they are withholding the identity of the victim pending notification of family and said their investigation continues.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Posted on Monday, November 11, 2019 8:09 am.

