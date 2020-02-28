WaltonTribune.com

After nearly a decade — seemingly an eternity in the digital age — the website of The Walton Tribune gets a makeover in the coming days.

A new WaltonTribune.com is expected to launch Monday morning, Editor and Publisher David Clemons said.

“The new site is so much cleaner, and is designed to give you the same experience if you’re on a desktop, or on your phone,” Clemons said.

Nearly 3 in 4 of every page views of the newspaper’s website last year were on mobile devices. Five years earlier, that number was a mere 35%.

Currently, users are directed to a mobile site with reduced features if they access WaltonTribune.com through a smartphone.

The new site also includes commenting through Facebook, matching comments made through the newspaper’s popular social media page, which has more than 20,000 “likes.”

There will also be a new and improved e-edition, which is a replica of the printed newspaper. And there’s a way for readers to submit community calendar items.

Once launched, the site will be free for all users for a limited time. Afterward, the full site will be accessible for all readers who have a subscription.

Clemons said the Tribune’s news staff will continue to post content of immediate local interest, and certain other stories, on the site for everybody.

Feedback may be sent to news@waltontribune.com, or for technical issues, support@waltontribune.com.

For advertising inquiries, contact ads@waltontribune.com.

For a money-saving subscription, contact circulation@waltontribune.com or call 770-267-8371.

The Tribune launched its first website, “Extra!”, in the summer of 1997.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

