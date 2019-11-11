WaltonTribune.com

WaltonTribune.com
Oconee County Oconee deputies seek shooting suspects

2 men on the loose after incident

Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 2:07 pm | Updated: 2:10 pm, Mon Nov 11, 2019.

Oconee deputies seek shooting suspects From staff reports

BOGART, Ga. — Oconee County sheriff’s deputies are looking for suspects who might have been involved in a shooting in the area of North Burson Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said units are in the area looking for two black or mixed-race male subjects.

One of them is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 to 140 pounds, and wearing blue jeans. The other is wearing a red stocking cap and not wearing shoes. He too is about 5-foot-5 and 120 to 140 pounds.

Deputies said they may be armed, and anyone making contact should call 911.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

College Football

