LCA hires Shiloh assistant coach

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 8:16 pm | Updated: 8:24 pm, Tue Feb 18, 2020.

LCA hires Shiloh assistant coach

Two head football coaching vacancies down, one to go; and Dipping into Gwinnett County’s deep coaching well seems to be a trend for local schools.

Loganville Christian Academy announced Tuesday that it had hired Shiloh High School offensive coordinator Adam Miller as its next head football coach.

“Excited doesn’t begin to describe how I feel to be named head coach at LCA,” Miller said in the press release LCA athletic director Andrew Kell sent out to parents. “I look forward to the opportunity to make an impact on the entire LCA community through football.”

Miller replaces George Walton Academy grad Patrick Stewart, who parted ways with the school after one season. Stewart led LCA to a 5-7 record and appearance in the Elite Eight of the Georgia Independent School Association Class AAA state playoffs. Stewart was also named The Tribune’s 2019 Coach of the Year.

Look for more in the weekend editon of The Walton Tribune.

Email: brett.fowler@waltontribune.com

Posted on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 8:16 pm. Updated: 8:24 pm.

