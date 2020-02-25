MONROE, Ga. — George Walton Acad­emy celebrated 50 years of educational excellence Saturday at the school’s annual Lucky Dawg Gala. The anniversary was just one reason to celebrate: GWA’s Go Beyond campaign had just crossed the $4 million threshold.

The Go Beyond campaign was launched in 2019 to fund new projects for athletics, the band and the performing arts. The campaign’s original goal was $3 million. To date, $4,036,100 in gifts and pledges of support has been raised.

James Hammond, co-chair of the campaign’s steering committee, expressed his excitement.

“This is more than GWA has ever raised in its 50-year history,” he said. “The goal of this campaign is to improve the learning environment for every GWA student — inside and outside the classroom. It’s also to make GWA as welcoming as possible for visitors when they come to sporting events, student activities, and the performing arts. It’s a great day to be a GWA Bulldog.”

The Go Beyond Campaign will fund an additional athletic facility where students will have a new basketball court and dedicated spaces for wrestling and competitive cheer. The campaign will also fund extensive renovations to the current middle school gym and band hall, transforming these into a state-of-the-art facility for GWA’s nationally renowned marching band.

The facility will also feature piano and guitar labs as well as space for choir and dance. Other projects include new restrooms and concessions for athletics, lights for tennis and track and repairs to the current track surface.

“We’ve invested millions of dollars over the last two years strengthening our academic programs and improving every single learning space on campus,” Dan Dolan, GWA’s head of school, said.

“But a world-class education isn’t limited to the classroom. It’s also about the experiences students have from being part of a team or expressing themselves creatively. This campaign will allow us to go beyond the classroom and provide the valuable social and life skills that help our students excel.”

Led by a committee of volunteers, the campaign is co-chaired by Aubrey and Marianne Akin and James and Kellee Hammond, both GWA parents.

Other committee members include Wes Bond, Justin and Mikelle Brady, Kelly Jesel, Heather Knapp, Meredith Malcom, Nathan Purvis, Roy Roberts Jr., Loy Turner and Lee and Kelly Waldo.

“When we started back in August, we had a working goal of $3 million and it felt like a huge number,” Marianne Akin said. “We were confident we could get to $3 million but never imagined breaking the $4 million mark. To watch parents and grandparents, faculty and staff, and alumni respond to our call for support has been both humbling and rewarding.”

Gifts can still be made to the campaign through March 31. To learn more about the campaign and make a gift, visit www.gwa.com/support/go-beyond.cfm.