Georgia-Vanderbilt Telecast Moved to ESPN

ATHENS ——Georgia’s season-opening football game at Vanderbilt, scheduled for this Saturday in Nashville, will now be carried on ESPN, the network announced Thursday. Kickoff time will remain 7:30 p.m. (EDT).
The game was previously slated for telecast on the SEC Network. Because of Hurricane Dorian’s path toward the state of Florida, the Boise State-Florida State contest — scheduled for a Saturday, 7:00 p.m. kickoff in Jacksonville — has now been moved to Tallahassee, will kick off at 12 Noon on the same day, and will be televised by ESPNEWS. The Georgia Southern-LSU game will now occupy the 7:30 time slot on the SEC Network. All announcing teams will remain as assigned, the network said.
