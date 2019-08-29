WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Georgia-Vanderbilt Telecast Moved to ESPN

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 29, 2019 2:05 pm | Updated: 2:11 pm, Thu Aug 29, 2019.

Georgia-Vanderbilt Telecast Moved to ESPN From Staff Reports WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

ATHENS ——Georgia’s season-opening football game at Vanderbilt, scheduled for this Saturday in Nashville, will now be carried on ESPN, the network announced Thursday.  Kickoff time will remain 7:30 p.m. (EDT).

The game was previously slated for telecast on the SEC Network.  Because of Hurricane Dorian’s path toward the state of Florida, the Boise State-Florida State contest — scheduled for a Saturday, 7:00 p.m. kickoff in Jacksonville — has now been moved to Tallahassee, will kick off at 12 Noon on the same day, and will be televised by ESPNEWS.  The Georgia Southern-LSU game will now occupy the 7:30 time slot on the SEC Network.  All announcing teams will remain as assigned, the network said.
  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted on Thursday, August 29, 2019 2:05 pm. Updated: 2:11 pm.

Similar Stories

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

How are the Bulldogs going to do this year?

Georgia kicks off its 2019 season on Aug. 31. How do you think the Bulldogs are going to do?

Total Votes: 2

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]